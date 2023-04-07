Drew Barrymore 'Never Gets Bored' Caring for Her 7 Pets: 'I Love Seeing Animals' [Exclusive]

"I love seeing animals first thing in the morning. I love it when they sleep on the bed with me," Barrymore tells PEOPLE of her seven pets

By Kelli Bender
Published on April 7, 2023 03:23 PM
drew barrymore tidy cats
Photo: Tidy Cats

Drew Barrymore's Manhattan apartment is a "living, breathing household."

The actress and talk show host, 48, is the pet parent to four rescue cats, two dogs, and a bearded dragon named Jeremy — and all the animals get along.

"I don't know how I did it exactly," Barrymore tells PEOPLE of the feat at the launch of her partnership with Tidy Cats.

"I love seeing animals first thing in the morning. I love it when they sleep on the bed with me. I'm all over them. I never get bored. I just love affection," she adds.

While Barrymore's home is open to a variety of animals, cats hold a special place in her heart.

"The first pets I ever got for myself were two rescue cats from the shelter when I was a teenager and living on my own. I wanted to create more of a homey environment. And I could not have loved them more," she says.

Barrymore's four current cats are "all rescues" and were picked out with help from the actress's daughters: Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8.

"It never even crossed my mind to do anything but rescue. I figured there were so many cats that needed to be rescued. I've never considered buying one from a store," Barrymore tells PEOPLE.

The family adopted Peach and Lucky "about six years ago" and then welcomed felines "Big Kitty and Little Kitty Barrymore" about four years later.

"Peach has a fabulous tail that we call 'The Feather Duster' because it's just the biggest bushiest thing you've ever seen in your life. It looks like a tree in a big forest," the actress shares. "Big Kitty is a real lazy, big lover."

"They couldn't be more different," Barrymore says of the quartet of kitties, but all the animals are equally important.

drew barrymore tidy cats
Tidy Cats

Seeing her cats as valued members of the household, the Beautiful by Drew kitchenware creator always looks for ways to improve her felines' lives. That's why a partnership with Purina's Tidy Cats was an easy "yes" for the star.

Plus, Purina gave Barrymore her first acting job, placing the 11-month-old actress in a Dog Chow commercial, so the partnership feels like a "full circle" moment, Barrymore tells PEOPLE.

Tidy Cats recently launched a new litter, available exclusively at Walmart, called Tidy Cats Comfort, which was designed to have smaller granules based on the feedback of behaviorists and scientists.

"They're very concerned with a cat's mental space and well-being, which is really cat over commerce. I love their sort of attitude and mentality," Barrymore says of the Tidy Cats brand.

Barrymore has teamed up with Tidy Cats to celebrate the launch and to offer a lucky cat parent a stylish litter box upgrade. From now through May 8, cat owners can visit www.TidyCareRefresh.com to tell Tidy Cats why they need a litter box area renovation. One winner will receive a $5,000 prize to refresh their litter area with items from Walmart, plus design tips from Barrymore, to create an atmosphere that cats and their humans appreciate.

Barrymore looks forward to the project and bringing beauty to an area that cat parents are "forced to interact with all the time."

"I live in a Manhattan apartment with no outdoor space, so I get it. I think about keeping it very fresh all the time," the Drew Barrymore Show host says.

