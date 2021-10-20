This Advent Calendar for Dogs Has 24 Boxes of Mini Candy Cane-Shaped Treats That Pups Will Love

If you want to surprise your pup with a treat every day in the 24 days leading up to Christmas, DreamBone's Furry Christmas Advent Calendar will be a crowd-pleasing favorite. The 24-box advent calendar includes mini candy cane-shaped dog chews, bones flavored with sweet potatoes, and chewy sticks wrapped with chicken. The $15 box made dogs "excited to get a daily advent treat along with [their] human siblings," said shoppers. It's so popular that even shoppers last year recommended others to ″order really early″ in October or November this time around, and you can do so below at Amazon right now.