This Advent Calendar for Dogs Has 24 Boxes of Mini Candy Cane-Shaped Treats That Pups Will Love
It might be hard to believe, but the holidays are fast approaching. With many expecting shipping delays and supply chain issues this festive season, experts have recommended starting your holiday shopping much earlier than usual this year. While you're preparing a list of presents to buy for your loved ones, don't forget about your four-legged pal — and we've found just the thing they'll surely love.
If you want to surprise your pup with a treat every day in the 24 days leading up to Christmas, DreamBone's Furry Christmas Advent Calendar will be a crowd-pleasing favorite. The 24-box advent calendar includes mini candy cane-shaped dog chews, bones flavored with sweet potatoes, and chewy sticks wrapped with chicken. The $15 box made dogs "excited to get a daily advent treat along with [their] human siblings," said shoppers. It's so popular that even shoppers last year recommended others to ″order really early″ in October or November this time around, and you can do so below at Amazon right now.
Buy It! DreamBone Furry Christmas 24-Box Advent Calendar, $14.69; amazon.com
Made without rawhide and instead with real vegetables and chicken, DreamBone says its advent calendar chews are easy to digest and helpful for maintaining healthy teeth on your pups. Not only did dogs love having a surprise every day, but pet parents say their kids also enjoyed joining in on the fun, too. "They all got so excited to find out what treat [my dog] got for the day," wrote a reviewer. "I hope DreamBone keeps making these."
The mini sizes of the chews make them best for smaller pups, but even big dogs have holiday treats they can savor with DreamBone's festive dog chews shaped like snowmen, Christmas trees, gingerbread men, and holiday ham. If they want something even longer to hold onto, the brand also offers candy cane-like twisted chews wrapped with chicken that reviewers say are "great for medium size dogs" since "they last long enough [that] you can supervise the dogs."
Buy It! DreamBone Holiday Variety Dog Chews, $9.99; amazon.com
Buy It! DreamBone Holiday Ham Flavored Dog Chews, $9.99; amazon.com
Buy It! DreamBone Holiday Twist Chews Wrapped With Chicken, $10.33; amazon.com
It's best to pick these up early (especially if you have your eye on the advent calendar); they're so popular, the holiday prime rib-shaped treats are already sold out. Shop all of DreamBone's holiday collection at Amazon now.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.
- This Advent Calendar for Dogs Has 24 Boxes of Mini Candy Cane-Shaped Treats That Pups Will Love
- Deal Alert! Amazon Is Selling Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes for Up to 50% Off
- Yeti Makes a Dog Bowl That Keeps Water Cold for Hours — and Amazon Shoppers Love It
- People Say This Space Heater Provides 'Instant Warmness' — and It's 61% Off Right Now