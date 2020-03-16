This Cat Litter Has Nearly 13,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon Because It Keeps Even the Smallest Apartments Odor-Free

Image zoom Getty

My cat’s daily list of to-dos typically looks a little something like this: stay on human’s heels until fed breakfast, use scratch pad furiously for 10 seconds, go back to sleep until dinner, wake up and greet human at door in case she forgot it’s dinnertime, eat, swing by scratch pad, ignore human until morning. The rest of my dear Luna’s time is spent, I can only assume, using her litter box, which means it’s important for both of us that her bathroom stays tidy and fresh-scented so she can go in peace and I can live in a non-stinky apartment.

Cat litter isn’t exactly a cool topic, which is why I was kind of surprised to see that Dr. Elsey’s Premium Clumping Cat Litter has so many vocal fans on Amazon. With nearly 13,000 perfect five-star reviews, the odor-controlling product is the most-reviewed litter in its category by far, as well as Amazon’s number-one best-seller in the more general Pet Supplies section.

Buy It! Dr. Elsey’s Premium Clumping Cat Litter 40 lbs., $18.99–$29.99 (orig. $19.99–$34.99); amazon.com

The popular litter is 99.9 percent dust-free, low-tracking, hypoallergenic, and hard-clumping for easy scooping and moisture prevention. There are both scented and unscented versions as well as a litter formulated with natural herbal essences to attract cats with potty issues and another designed for even less tracking. They’re all suitable for multi-feline households and use superior odor control so that, no matter how small your living space, you don’t have to catch any whiffs of unpleasant pet smells.

Amazon reviewers stand by Dr. Elsey’s claims, calling this “the best low-tracking litter you can get,” “seriously AMAZING,” “by far the best cat litter in the world,” and even, “hands down, the best pet-related purchase I have ever made.” One shopper said, “My cat Sasha has been using this litter exclusively for about a year and a half now and I have no plans to ever use another litter. It’s my first time living on my own with a pet, and I was concerned that my small apartment would smell like a litter box (as many do), and that I’d have to constantly move her box in and out of the shower or the patio to avoid a mess.”

The 40-pound bag is a great bang for your buck, lasting reviewers up two months. That’s in part because it clumps so well, meaning you don’t have to clean out the entire pan as often as you may currently be doing. As a shopper explained, “it clumps like concrete, the litter pan remains fresher longer because when you scoop it, you are getting more of the actual waste removed from the pan, none of the clumps has crumbled away to mix with the rest of the remaining litter, the clumps remain intact.”

With this many glowing comments, Dr. Elsey’s litter had me sold on it before I even knew that the company’s founders, Dr. Elsey and wife, Kathy, provide free kits and litter to shelters and rescue groups across the U.S. and created a fund to support cancer research. I love the way this litter sounds, I love the way the owners sound (adopt me and Luna?), and I know my airways will love Dr. Elsey’s Premium Clumping Cat Litter.

