Doug the Pug's Parents Are Married! You'll Never Guess Which Celeb Officiated the Nuptials

Just call him a party animal.

Doug the Pug played ring bearer in the wedding of his parents on Sunday, walking down the aisle to celebrate mom Leslie Mosier and dad Rob Chianelli at Nashville’s Cheekwood Gardens & Estate.

“We never rehearsed him running down the aisle but he did it perfectly,” Mosier, 26, tells PEOPLE. “There was a lot of aww-ing.”

The Instagram-famous 6-year-old pup — he has 3.6 million followers on the platform — also helped in the wedding planning process, securing celebrity officiant Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye via direct message.

Leslie Mosier, Jonathan Van Ness, Rob Chianelli and Doug the Pug

“Jonathan had never officiated a wedding before, he got ordained just for us,” Mosier says. “He brought such an amazing energy to the whole wedding, he was so kind and helpful. When my hair started coming out he even fixed it!”

Mosier and Chianelli, 31 — who together run the business that is Doug — worked with Josiah Carr of Ninth & Everett to create the day of their dreams, which included food by Beyond Details, flowers by Carl Denton Designs and a cake by Frosted and Sprinkled.

Mosier’s lace gown came from The Dress Theory, while Chianelli went to Alton Lane for a custom forest green suit. Doug got the VIP treatment, too, with a custom tux from Swirly Queen Designs. Synergy Events also created a perch for the pup, where he hung out, ate and snoozed during the nuptials. “He jumped down and walked down the aisle with us when we walked out together,” Mosier shares.

Victoria Bonvicini

Though the family’s newest addition, 1-year-old British shorthair cat Fiona, didn’t have a role (“I feel like she would have gone off the walls,” Mosier jokes), the day was still “amazing,” Mosier says. “It was the most perfect day. My eyes still hurt from crying.”

And as for Doug? He was snoozing away Monday morning, tired from the events of the night before. “He was such a big part of it,” Mosier says. “It wouldn’t have been the same without him there.”