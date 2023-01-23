Social Media Superstar Doug the Pug Achieves 'Dream' of Creating His Own Animated Series

Doug the Pug is preparing to take cartoon form.

In January, the adorable social media juggernaut — who has over 19 million followers online and more than 1 billion YouTube video views — announced he is working on a new project.

The talented pup is currently developing an animated comedy series based on his personality and life as a canine celebrity with help from his pet parents, Leslie Mosier and Rob Chianelli, Kickstart Entertainment, and producer Loris Kramer Lunsford.

"It has been a dream of ours since day one to create an animated series around the 'World of Doug The Pug,' and Kickstart is the dream team to do it with," Leslie Mosier and Rob Chianelli shared in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Together, we are thrilled to build out our mission to spread positivity, kindness, and laughter through this show. We're confident that Doug's fans on social media will be thrilled, and new fans will love it too," they added.

The upcoming show is another feather in Doug's already impressive cap. Besides being a social media superstar, the multi-hyphenate pet is also a best-selling author, People's Choice Award winner, and accomplished actor.

Doug and his co-creators are confident that the pug's new animated series will be beloved by those who are already fans of the dog and those who don't know Doug well — yet.

"The huge success of Doug the Pug across social media platforms and beyond is exactly the kind of foundation Kickstart loves to build stories around. Doug is ready to take his mainstream appeal to an even broader audience, and the entire Kickstart team is ready to develop this beloved character into animated programming," Kickstart founder and CEO Jason Netter said.

Doug the Pug is working to bring the animated show to fans as soon as possible. Keep an eye on Doug's Instagram and Facebook pages to keep up-to-date on the canine's new project and all the rest of his adorable work.