Social Media Superstar Doug the Pug Achieves 'Dream' of Creating His Own Animated Series

Doug the Pug is developing an animated series with help from his pet parents and Kickstart Entertainment

By Kelli Bender
Published on January 23, 2023 05:32 PM
doug the pug movie role
Courtesy Leslie Mosier/Doug The Pug .

Doug the Pug is preparing to take cartoon form.

In January, the adorable social media juggernaut — who has over 19 million followers online and more than 1 billion YouTube video views — announced he is working on a new project.

The talented pup is currently developing an animated comedy series based on his personality and life as a canine celebrity with help from his pet parents, Leslie Mosier and Rob Chianelli, Kickstart Entertainment, and producer Loris Kramer Lunsford.

"It has been a dream of ours since day one to create an animated series around the 'World of Doug The Pug,' and Kickstart is the dream team to do it with," Leslie Mosier and Rob Chianelli shared in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Together, we are thrilled to build out our mission to spread positivity, kindness, and laughter through this show. We're confident that Doug's fans on social media will be thrilled, and new fans will love it too," they added.

The upcoming show is another feather in Doug's already impressive cap. Besides being a social media superstar, the multi-hyphenate pet is also a best-selling author, People's Choice Award winner, and accomplished actor.

Doug and his co-creators are confident that the pug's new animated series will be beloved by those who are already fans of the dog and those who don't know Doug well — yet.

"The huge success of Doug the Pug across social media platforms and beyond is exactly the kind of foundation Kickstart loves to build stories around. Doug is ready to take his mainstream appeal to an even broader audience, and the entire Kickstart team is ready to develop this beloved character into animated programming," Kickstart founder and CEO Jason Netter said.

Doug the Pug is working to bring the animated show to fans as soon as possible. Keep an eye on Doug's Instagram and Facebook pages to keep up-to-date on the canine's new project and all the rest of his adorable work.

Related Articles
Golden Retriever Gets Prosthetic Leg from students
Students Create Prosthesis for Teacher's 3-Legged Golden Retriever: 'Our Kids Are so Smart'
Lori Harvey attends the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 honoring TikTok and Jeremy Scott at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
All About Steve Harvey's Daughter Lori Harvey
Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli celebrate the Olivia Jade X Sephora Collection Palette Collaboration Launching Online at Sephora.com on December 14, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Lori Loughlin's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
doug the pug
Doug the Pug Turns 10 and Celebrates with Birthday Wishes and a New Book
Nikki Reed and actor Ian Somerhalder attend Heifer Internationals 4th Annual Beyond Hunger Gala at the Montage on September 18, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Heifer International works to end hunger and poverty while caring for the Earth
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's Relationship Timeline
Natalie Portman and her family performs the coin toss before a game between San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC at Titan Stadium on March 19, 2022 in Fullerton, California
Celebrities Who Own Sports Teams
Rudy Mancuso
Who Is Camila Mendes' Rumored Boyfriend? All About Rudy Mancuso
Rob Zombie and wife Sheri Moon Zombie during CineVegas Film Festival 2005 - "Devil's Rejects" - Portraits at Brenden Celebrity Suite in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Who Is Rob Zombie's Wife? All About Sheri Moon Zombie
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Actor Leslie Jordan attends the "Lucky Guy" off-Broadway press conference at Ripley Grier Rehearsal Studio on April 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan's Former Costars Hold Impromptu Memorial: 'We're Not Gonna Stay Sad, We're Gonna Celebrate'
Leslie Jordan speaks onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'
Leslie Jordan, dolly parton and jimmie allen
Country Stars from Dolly Parton and TJ Osborne to Brandi Carlile and Jimmie Allen Remember Leslie Jordan
questlove
Questlove Announces Children's Book Debut with Middle-Grade Time Travel Novel 'Rhythm of Time'
jeremy white, the bear
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
Gordon the Shiba Inu Wins the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest: 'He Exudes Joy'
Meet Paul Krasinski, John Krasinski’s Tech Mogul Brother Who Runs ‘The Farmhouse’ in Massachusetts
Paul Krasinski, Tech Mogul Brother of Actor John, Is Inspiring Young People to Succeed at His Mass. Retreat
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Actor Leslie Jordan attends the "Lucky Guy" off-Broadway press conference at Ripley Grier Rehearsal Studio on April 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan's Best Roles, Funniest Videos and Inspiring Journey