Doug the Pug Turns 10 and Celebrates with Birthday Wishes and a New Book

In his ten years, Doug the Pug has amassed millions of fans, befriended dozens of celebrities, and starred in an animated movie

Doug the Pug is celebrating a decade of being adorable.

May 20 is the celebrity canine's 10th birthday and the official Doug the Pug day! The social media star and voice actor is spending the day getting spoiled with attention, his pet parent, Leslie Mosier, tells PEOPLE.

Throughout his birthday, Doug is reading fans' festive messages on Facebook, and all the kind words so far have the pug's tail wagging.

Doug is celebrating in Nashville after a trip to Miami, where the famous pooch worked on a charitable art collaboration. Artist Romero Britto recently unveiled three colorful Doug the Pug paintings at Britto Palace in Miami and created a limited edition print from the Romero Britto x Doug the Pug collaboration that is available for purchase. A portion of proceeds from the print's sale will benefit the Doug The Pug Foundation, which supports children battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

doug the pug

Elsewhere in the art world, Doug is inspiring literature as well. The pug has a new book coming out this fall with Scholastic. Doug The Pug and the Kindness Crew is about Doug embarking on an adventure to spread kindness. The book is focused on messages of acceptance, togetherness, and inclusivity and is full of beautiful illustrations. Doug The Pug and the Kindness Crew is available for pre-order now and is perfect for "Doug the Pug's youngest fans and anyone looking to make the world a kinder place," Mosier shares.

doug the pug