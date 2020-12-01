Doug the Pug Starting Foundation to Help Kids Battling Cancer Sustain the 'Joys of Childhood'

Doug was inspired to start the foundation after visiting children fighting cancer and other life-threatening illnesses in hospitals.

Doug the Pug is taking Giving Tuesday seriously.

On the philanthropic holiday this year, the famous canine, who has over 18 million followers on social media, announced the arrival of the Doug the Pug Foundation.

While many know Doug as the adorable dog who has rubbed furry elbows with celebrities like Jonathan Van Ness and Katy Perry, he is also dedicated to bettering the lives of children fighting life-threatening illnesses. For years, Doug has visited kids in the hospital to bring them some much-needed levity and smiles. It is this work that has inspired him to start this new nonprofit.

"The mission of what Doug The Pug does every day is to bring joy and happiness. Through his visits with children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases, it was only natural that Doug The Pug wanted to do more than just bring joy for a few moments," Doug's owner, Leslie Mosier, shared in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Leslie Mosier

Through his foundation, Doug will use donations "to help sustain the joys of childhood and alleviate financial burdens outside of treatment."

"Families and children in treatment for cancer or a life-threatening illness have needs outside of medical support to maintain families, bring joy, and support for the battle they are on," Mosier said about why Doug chose this goal, adding that the pug also hopes to use the foundation to help pay for therapy dogs for the children that need them.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Leslie Mosier