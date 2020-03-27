Doug the Pug Is Hosting a Virtual Workout to Keep You Physically and Emotionally Fit

Image zoom Getty Images

Doug the Pug has starred in numerous music videos and commercials, rubbed elbows with various celebrities and even had his own day declared after him, but he is now adding one more skill to his long list of accomplishments.

The internet’s favorite pug is set to host his first-ever workout session when he teams up with Planet Fitness Friday evening as a part of the gym giant’s “Home Work-Ins” series.

Planet Fitness has been hosting its new series of free fitness classes for everyone (including non-members) and streaming them live on their Facebook page daily at 7 p.m. EST.

The virtual classes are 20 minutes or less in duration and don’t require any equipment to participate. Each workout is also available to view on both the Planet Fitness Facebook page and YouTube channel after the live broadcast is over.

As businesses across the nation remain closed due to the current coronavirus pandemic, many have had to find a way to adapt to the current state of the world.

Movie studios have pushed back upcoming releases and sped up their digital release strategies, while food service companies have resorted to take-out only options. Similarly, gyms have had to make changes as well.

“Our daily routines have changed in unexpected ways, and we know that people may not be able to get to the gym,” Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer of Planet Fitness, said in a statement to USA TODAY. “That’s why we’re offering a free, daily virtual fitness class for everyone on Planet Fitness’ Facebook page from Monday through Friday.”

Tucker also added that virtual classes “will be led by Planet Fitness certified trainers, as well as special guests like ‘The Biggest Loser’ coach and fitness trainer Erica Lugo, among others. The home workouts will offer tools to combat stress while providing motivation and inspiration sure to keep us all physically and mentally fit.”

How exactly Dog the Pug will lead an online exercise class remains to be seen but we’re sure it will be an exciting and adorable feat to watch.

