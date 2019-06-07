Doug the Pug Dazzled the CMT Awards with Denim, Glitz and Good Cuddles

Doug was visited by Hunter Hayes, Cassadee Pope and more stars at the Doug the Pug CMT Red Carpet Experience Presented by Pedigree.

placeholder
By
Kelli Bender
June 07, 2019 04:44 PM

Doug the Pug arrived at the 2019 CMT Awards looking like a rhinestone cowboy — dripping in denim and sparkle.

With this eye-catching look — created by SwirlyQueen Designs in London — Doug easily attracted the attention of all the other stars walking the carpet at the award show. In fact, he might have been the most talked about celebrity there.

As this adorable video from Doug’s big night shows, pug fans are everywhere. Hunter Hayes, Cassadee Pope, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and more stopped to kiss the paw and give Doug a few pats at the Doug the Pug CMT Red Carpet Experience Presented by Pedigree.

RELATED: Doug the Pug’s Parents Are Married! You’ll Never Guess Which Celeb Officiated the Nuptials

Always a gentleman, Doug took the attention like a pro — calmly, cordially and with a smile on his face.

Based on this clip, Doug needs to be in attendance at every award show from now on.

 

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.