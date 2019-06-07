Doug the Pug Dazzled the CMT Awards with Denim, Glitz and Good Cuddles

Doug the Pug arrived at the 2019 CMT Awards looking like a rhinestone cowboy — dripping in denim and sparkle.

With this eye-catching look — created by SwirlyQueen Designs in London — Doug easily attracted the attention of all the other stars walking the carpet at the award show. In fact, he might have been the most talked about celebrity there.

As this adorable video from Doug’s big night shows, pug fans are everywhere. Hunter Hayes, Cassadee Pope, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and more stopped to kiss the paw and give Doug a few pats at the Doug the Pug CMT Red Carpet Experience Presented by Pedigree.

Always a gentleman, Doug took the attention like a pro — calmly, cordially and with a smile on his face.

Based on this clip, Doug needs to be in attendance at every award show from now on.