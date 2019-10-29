Instagram Star Doug the Pug Is Now Making Shoes for Humans that Help Out Pets

Image zoom DOUG THE PUG x BOBS FROM SKECHERS

Doug the Pug, the multi-hyphenate pet celebrity, is tacking on another title to his impressive resume.

The adorable dog has appeared in a Katy Perry music video, written books and earned over 13 million Instagram followers at @itsdougthepug, and now he has teamed up with BOBS from Skechers to create his very own sneaker.

This limited-edition, slip-on women’s shoe is covered in shots of Doug’s most iconic and aww-inducing looks. Doug’s Beach Bingo– Pugs & Kisses shoes go on sale on Skechers.com on Oct. 29 for $45.

RELATED: Doug the Pug’s Parents Are Married! You’ll Never Guess Which Celeb Officiated the Nuptials

Image zoom DOUG THE PUG x BOBS FROM SKECHERS

Like BOBS for Skechers other designs, these shoes give back. For every Doug the Pug pair of shoes purchased, Skechers will make a donation to the Petco Foundation to help shelter dogs and cats across the country.

Image zoom DOUG THE PUG x BOBS FROM SKECHERS

These BOBS from Skechers kicks offer their owners Memory Foam comfort insoles, contoured arch support, and an easy-to-slip-on design.

To learn more about these sweet shoes and how they help pets, visit Skechers.com.