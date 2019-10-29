Instagram Star Doug the Pug Is Now Making Shoes for Humans that Help Out Pets

For every purchase of these Doug the Pug sneakers, Skechers will make a donation to the Petco Foundation
Doug the Pug, the multi-hyphenate pet celebrity, is tacking on another title to his impressive resume.
The adorable dog has appeared in a Katy Perry music video, written books and earned over 13 million Instagram followers at @itsdougthepug, and now he has teamed up with BOBS from Skechers to create his very own sneaker.
This limited-edition, slip-on women’s shoe is covered in shots of Doug’s most iconic and aww-inducing looks. Doug’s Beach Bingo– Pugs & Kisses shoes go on sale on Skechers.com on Oct. 29 for $45.
Like BOBS for Skechers other designs, these shoes give back. For every Doug the Pug pair of shoes purchased, Skechers will make a donation to the Petco Foundation to help shelter dogs and cats across the country.
These BOBS from Skechers kicks offer their owners Memory Foam comfort insoles, contoured arch support, and an easy-to-slip-on design.
To learn more about these sweet shoes and how they help pets, visit Skechers.com.