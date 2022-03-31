The Doris Day Animal Foundation is launching the #DorisDay100 Challenge, a social media fundraising campaign for animal welfare, on April 1

The Doris Day Animal Foundation Marks Late Star's 100th Birthday With Campaign for Pets in Need

Doris Day's deep love for animals lives on.

According to a release from the Doris Day Animal Foundation (DDAF), the nonprofit started by the legendary star — which provides grants to animal welfare programs nationwide — is marking what would've been Day's 100th birthday with a social media fundraising campaign.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Day died on May 13, 2019, two months after her 97th birthday. Her 100th birthday would've fallen on April 3 of this year. To honor the iconic singer and actress, and her life-long devotion to helping animals, the Doris Day Animal Foundation is encouraging Day's fans and fellow animal lovers to take part in its #DorisDay100 Challenge.

The #DorisDay100 Challenge is set to start on April 1. For the campaign, fans are encouraged to donate to the Doris Day Animal Foundation and then share a post on social media with a favorite remembrance about Doris Day and her legacy in entertainment and animal welfare. In its release, DDAF suggests posting a photo of "a favorite pet or animal, a favorite Doris Day character, moment or song, or a combination of them all."

All #DorisDay100 Challenge posts should include the #DorisDay100 hashtag and a message of encouragement to others to participate in the campaign. DDAF will monitor the campaign's hashtag and highlight heartwarming and innovative entries on their social media channels.

DDAF hopes to raise $100,000 through the #DorisDay100 Challenge and will match public donations up to this $100,000 goal. The funds raised through this commemorative campaign will assist families with animals affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, per the release.