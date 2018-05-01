WATCH: Dolphin Body Slams Paddleboarder and Internet Collectively Agrees 'That Had to Hurt'

Did the dolphin do it on porpoise? The internet let out a collective “Oooof!” when a video, via Viral Hog, of a paddleboarder in Australia getting absolutely wrecked by a leaping dolphin recently began making the rounds.

The dolphin “took me out quite well” said water sportsman Andrew Hill, 54, in an interview with 7 News Sydney that has since gone viral on social media.

An incredible encounter between a dolphin and a stand up paddle boarder has been caught on camera in WA's south west. #Dolphin #7News pic.twitter.com/3gqTPNJNJF — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) April 28, 2018

As he was paddleboarding in Gracetown, Western Australia, enjoying Mother Nature — but not exactly minding his own business, if you ask the pod of dolphins — Hill collided with Flipper and friends. In the clip, he is swiftly knocked off his board into the ocean.

Instagram page Lubricated Surf posted footage of the shocking man vs. sea mammal encounter, writing “Cheers to @adjhill for being a great crash test dummy and thanks to all for their support #panasonicgh5.”

Fortunately, the avid surfer and paddleboard enthusiast survived the incredible, and likely indelible, moment of taking a large adult dolphin to the chest.

“One of them for some reason decided to jump out of the water and took me out quite well with a fairly legal hit to the shoulder, I think. Hat off to him, he collected me really well,” recounts Hill in the 7 News clip.

Hill also told 7 News Sydney that he thought the pod was herding fish. Or were they herding humans? Whatever helps you sleep at night, mate.