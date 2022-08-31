Dolly Parton Debuts Doggy Parton, a New Line of Canine Apparel, Accessories and Toys

The face of the collection is Parton's god-dog, Billy The Kid, who is a French bulldog owned by her manager

By
Published on August 31, 2022 12:14 PM
Dolly Parton's new pets line
Photo: Doggy Parton Store

Dolly Parton has always loved dogs.

More than 60 years after the release of her first record "Puppy Love," the music icon and pet-lover, 76, is debuting Doggy Parton, a line of dog apparel, accessories, toys and more.

"My love for pets is stronger than ever," Parton said in a news release launching the brand. "This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little 'Dolly' flair."

Partnering with SportPet Designs, the 20-plus items in the collection include lots of gingham-wear — including an overalls dress, Western collared shirt, bandana, collar and leash set and a harness — to cowgirl attire, squeaky toys and a "blonde bombshell" wig.

Billy The Kid, Dolly's god-dog and brand ambassador, sports the latter in a video on Instagram the singer shared Wednesday.

"I will always love you, Dolly Mama 💘 Thank you for my @doggyparton wig and accessories. Link to the full collection in bio now!" the post is captioned, as the singer playfully blow-drys Billy's "hair," and the song "I Will Always Love You" plays in the background.

The French bulldog/social media influencer is owned by Dolly's longtime manager, Danny Nozell, who told PEOPLE in 2020 that the superstar and canine have an unbreakable bond forged from the first time they met.

Billy the Kid
Billy the kid/ Instagram

"Dolly is like a mother to me. She laid eyes on Billy and told me that I couldn't give this dog to any more ex-girlfriends —he would have to go to her!" Nozell told PEOPLE.

Nozell started an Instagram for the 3-year-old Frenchie (@btkthefrenchie) after his coworkers repeatedly commented on the canine's cuteness. Billy's profile is filled with shots of him napping, playing, snacking and attending meetings with Nozell, photos that have helped Billy amass more than 40,000 followers so far.

A portion of the proceeds from Dolly's and Billy's "pet" project will go to Willa B. Farms, a Nashville-based animal rescue organization, "where animals in need find never-ending love," Dolly said.

She added, "Don't we all need that?'"

