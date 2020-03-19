Adorable Dogs Working From Home Instagram Started to Ease the Stress of Social Distancing

Working from home might be ruff — but these dogs seem to have it down pat.

As people across the globe are self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic, many pet owners are looking to their dogs to be their stand-in coworkers.

It wasn’t long before one dog lover decided to create the Instagram account, Dogs Working From Home, so that pet owners everywhere could share photos of how their furry friends are keeping up with their daily tasks.

“They’re the unsung heroes of our webcam meetings, the pawfect 3pm procrastination cure and also thinking ‘y tf u home human?’ ” the account bio reads.

In just two days, the social media account has gained over 16 thousand followers and has shared nearly 30 posts of different dogs getting their work done.

If you’re beginning to go mutts (sorry, we had to), take a look at how these dogs are staying productive.

