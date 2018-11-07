Newfoundlands and Shar-Peis Top List of 'Naughtiest' Dog Breeds that Bark the Most

Ever wonder what your pets do when you aren’t home? If you are the owner of a Newfoundland or Chinese Shar-Pei, chances are your dog is barking.

Furbo, the company behind this smart phone-connected, treat-tossing dog camera, released its 2018 list of the “naughtiest” and “nicest” dog breeds based on the number of barks the animals let out a day.

Furbo is able to get an idea of these numbers thanks to its product, which can alert owners via a phone notification that their dog is barking. This allows pet parents to check in on their pets through the app connected to the Furbo camera.

Based on the numbers gathered from Furbo users, Newfoundland dogs bark the most, often up to 50-plus times every day. Samoyeds, on the other paw, are the quietest of the dog breeds, and are 26 times less likely to bark than a Newfoundland.

Read on to get full naughty and nice lists, and see where your canine ranks.

The Naughtiest Dog Breeds (Most Barks Per Day)

  1. Newfoundland
  2. Chinese Shar-Pei
  3. Bernese Mountain Dog
  4. Chow Chow
  5. West Highland Terrier
  6. Alaskan Malamute
  7. Shetland Sheepdog
  8. American Staffordshire Terrier
  9. Shiba Inu
  10. English Bulldog

The Nicest Dog Breeds (Least Barks Per Day)

  1. Samoyed
  2. Pyrenean Mountain Dog
  3. Bichon Poo
  4. Yorkshire Terrier
  5. Poodle
  6. Scottish Terrier
  7. Bichon Frise
  8. Akita
  9. Cavachon
  10. Pekingese

