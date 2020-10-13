A video of the nosy pups peeking through the fence has gone viral on TikTok

Australian Pet Owner Drills Hilarious Holes Into Fence So Her Dogs Can People Watch from Yard

These nosy pups have the perfect way to snoop on their neighbors.

Earlier this week, a hilarious video showing two pups poking their eyes and noses through expertly drilled holes in their wooden fence went viral on TikTok.

In the footage, their Australian owner can be seen pulling up into the home's driveway as the two dogs quickly assume their positions at the fence — pushing their snouts through the custom-made holes — to see what is going on.

"Mommy is home," the owner captioned the video, while she can be heard laughing and saying, "Hi!" to her curious pets.

As of Thursday afternoon, the video has amassed over 15 million views on the popular social media platform and over 2.3 million likes.

The post was also flooded with comments, one person writing, "That's kinda creepy but adorable at the same time." Another added, "So cute... imagine you have a bad day then going home like that."

A third commented on how "smart" the holes were since the dogs can't bark while pushing their noses through the opening.