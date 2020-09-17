Man Spots Dog Friends Sitting Side-by-Side on Chairs in a Field, Posts Odd Encounter on TikTok

"That scared the f--- out of me!" said the man, catching the dogs on video after driving by them

That's something you don't see every day!

Earlier this week, TikTok user Saxby2.0 uploaded a bizarre clip to the social media platform in which he spotted a strange occurrence: two dogs seated on chairs just off the side of a random road. The man documented the strangely adorable sight on video after he drove past the seated puppy pair initially.

"Coming home from f------ work, and I'm looking out me window," the man begins in the clip, appearing as if he's in shock while recounting the situation with several expletives, "and I'm thinking what the f--- is that? What the f--- is in this yard? Anyway, I had a quick look ... Check this f------ s--- out!"

The man then flips the camera to reveal the two pets, a yellow Labrador and a pit bull, both seated like humans on their own individual chairs next to each other among tall grass behind a fence. Both pups looked at the man filming them as they tried to mind their own business.

"That scared the f--- out of me!" said the man, before speaking directly to the animals. "What are you two doing?! I don't know who you are or who you belong to, but why are you sitting on chairs like that?"