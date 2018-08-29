Dog Friends Rescued from 'Bad Situation' Insist on Cuddling at All Times

Charity and Suzy Q have been through a lot — but at least they have each other.

Pit bull mix Charity and Miniature Pinscher/Chihuahua mix Suzy Q were recently seized from their former owner, along with two other dogs, and brought to Mississippi’s Jackson County Animal Shelter, where they quickly caught the eye of adoption coordinator Maridee Bond Mallette.

“Every time I pass, they’re always laying together in some new, adorable position,” she tells PEOPLE of the bonded pair.

Maridee Bond Mallette

Charity and Suzy Q were brought into the shelter in sorry shape. Mallette said both dogs arrived from a “bad situation” dirty, skinny, infested with fleas and battling demodex — a parasite that lives in the hair follicles and causes hair loss. Charity is almost completely bald.

After coming from all this negativity, it seems Charity and Suzy Q have found one positive: they’re together.

Maridee Bond Mallette

And things are only getting better. Staff at Jackson County Animal Shelter, which serves the county and its surrounding cities, have bathed the dogs, trimmed their nails and provided them with the care they desperately need. The canine companions will soon be on their way to Third Coast Rescue, where they will be able to receive even more attention and work on finding a forever home.

Maridee Bond Mallette

Since this pair is obviously bonded, Jackson County Animal Shelter and Third Coast Rescue want the dogs to eventually be adopted together. Before the buddies move to a new home, they will be fully vetted by the rescue and placed in a foster home to heal and grow their hair back.

Once Charity and Suzy Q are their best selves, they can start the exciting process of finding their perfect pet parents.