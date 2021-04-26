Over 25 Dogs, Including 18 Puppies, Killed in Kentucky Kennel Fire: It's 'Devastating,' Says Owner

A GoFundMe has been created to help owner Ron Kraemer rebuild Doggy Style Kennels after he announced the tragic news of the fire, saying, "My dogs were my life"

More than two dozen dogs have perished in a fire at a Kentucky kennel.

The tragic incident occurred Friday at Doggy Style Kennels in Bardstown. The facility's owner Ron Kraemer announced on Facebook that the blaze killed all but one of the canines living in the kennel.

"To my clients and friends, I came home from town today with a load of dog food to find my kennels in flames," Kraemer wrote alongside a video of the fire. "I have lost all my dogs and puppies except for Candy that somehow pushed her way through the gate."

"You can imagine how devastating this is. My dogs were my life," he added. "Please continue to follow my page. ... This will not be the end of Doggy Style Kennels."

Kraemer, who breeds and trains Labrador Retrievers at the kennel, told local station WLKY that among the 25 deceased dogs were 18 puppies.

"When I got there, it was way too late," Kraemer told the outlet. "One neighbor said to me, 'We tried, we tried, we couldn't save any of 'em.' It was devastating."

"I had nine puppies in this kennel, six puppies there that were going out next weekend. And in kennel number four, I had nine black puppies," he added. "Can you imagine having 30 barking dogs right outside your door?"

"It was a bad dream, and I still hear them, I still smell the fire," Kraemer said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Kraemer "rebuild his dream and pay for the medical care for the one surviving dog who lost her litter." As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser has exceeded its goal of $5,000.

"I know how much Ron loved his dogs just from experiencing his business personally, his voices on the videos he always shared, and because my Lucy was one of the best gifts I could have ever received," Danielle O'Rourke, the fundraiser's organizer and a past customer of Kraemer's, wrote in the description.

After the GoFundMe hit its goal, Danielle O'Rourke, the fundraiser's organizer and a past customer of Kraemer's, wrote Monday, "We can't stop helping Ron. He needs not only to rebuild, but he needs to get his business back. Let's keep going. Let's keep sharing. Let's give Ron all that we can. We all know that those puppies and dogs were not just his business, they were his family."