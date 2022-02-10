The 285 formerly stranded cats and dogs are currently staying at a temporary shelter before they are adopted or reunited with their owners

Dozens of Pets Rescued in Afghanistan Flown to Canada to Find Homes and Reunite with Family

A group of animal rescues and nonprofits recently evacuated 285 stranded dogs and cats from Afghanistan as part of an international rescue mission following the withdrawal of U.S. military troops from the country on Aug. 31.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After doing everything in our power to make this evacuation a reality, we are thrilled to report that the animals have arrived safely in Vancouver, Canada, and are enjoying some well-deserved rest after their long journey," Lori Kalef, the director of programs at SPCA International, said in a statement.

SPCA International

She added that the animals are "are happy, healthy, and ready to find their forever homes or be reunited with their families."

The pets were stranded after their owners fled Afghanistan amid unrest following U.S. forces leaving the country. Prior attempts to transport the animals were threatened by an explosion at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, skyrocketing flight costs, plane restrictions, and permit requirements, the press release stated.

Additionally, the rescue mission needed to be rerouted to Canada after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's suspension of the importation of dogs into the United States from more than 100 countries considered to be at high risk of rabies, which barred the animals from being brought directly to the U.S.

SPCA International

A public affairs civilian in the U.S. Air Force who had to leave his cat Tay Tay behind in August, pet parents forced to leave their cat Barfi behind, and an Afghan refugee family not able to bring their two cats when they left Afghanistan have all been reunited with their beloved pets thanks to the rescue mission.

"We believe deeply in creating second chances for animals and couldn't be happier for the hundreds of dogs and cats who will now have theirs," said Zach Skow, the founder of Marley's Mutts.

Since the animals arrived in Canada, they have been staying at a temporary shelter before they are adopted or reunited with their previous owners.

SPCA International