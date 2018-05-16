Doggie Daycare 'Selfie' Is the Doggone Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Remember that infamous Oscar selfie from 2014 with Ellen DeGeneres, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and seemingly the rest of Hollywood? Well, forget about it. We just saw something way more impressive.

Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding facility in Loveland, Ohio, posted an adorable group photo of its canine customers to Facebook on March 30 and the image, chock full of smiling fidos, has only fetched more admirers since.

According to the Associated Press, a black Lab mix named Rogue appears front and center, with a large crew of cheerful and howling hounds behind the pup.

Matt Ramsey, who owns Go Fetch, told WKRC that he trained the group to pose for a photo while looking at the camera. He also said he spends individual time with each good boy and good girl, specially training every dog to get along with the pack.

“A bunch of goofballs!” reads the message alongside the popular (pupular?) pic.

A bunch of famous goofballs, now!