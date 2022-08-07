This Hands-Free Portable Pooper Scooper Is My Latest TikTok Find, and It's 40% Off at Amazon

Add it to your cart while it’s just $15

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2022 08:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

DogBuddy Portable Dog Poop Scooper
Photo: Amazon

I think we can all agree that there's nothing glamorous about cleaning up after your pet, and as an owner of two large rescue dogs, I've often wished for a less disgusting way to pick up waste while I'm on walks. Luckily, the TikTok algorithm led me to a popular video that introduced me to a portable pooper scooper that's already been added to my Amazon cart.

The DogBuddy Portable Poop Scooper is a compact, handheld gadget that makes cleaning up poop as bearable as possible — and it's 40 percent off right now. According to the TikTok video by @teresalauracaruso, the most efficient way to use the scoop is to place a waste bag over the entire thing so you can pick up the poop and simply remove the bag before tossing it in the trash. Plus, it doubles as a bag dispenser that can hook onto a harness or leash to ensure you always have it on hand.

No more dealing with ripped bags resulting in messy hands! Thank goodness.

DogBuddy Portable Dog Poop Scooper
Amazon

Buy It! DogBuddy Portable Poop Scooper, $14.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Not only is the pooper scooper marked down to just $15, it's also backed by more than 4,000 shoppers who gave it a perfect rating. One five-star reviewer who described it as "well engineered" added that using it is "a whole lot better than touching [poop] through a bag with my hand." Another shopper raved about how easy it is to use and said it "relieves the grossness" of picking up waste.

TikTok has helped me discover several products I didn't know I needed, and the DogBuddy Portable Poop Scooper just might be my favorite one yet. Plus, I have a feeling it'll be a huge hit at the dog park with my fellow pet parents.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
ARM and HAMMER Swivel Bin & Rake Pooper Scooper
The Best-Selling Pooper Scooper on Amazon Is 59% Off — but Only for a Few More Hours
Shark Vacuum
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About This Shark Stick Vacuum They Use 'Every Day,' and It's on Sale
Pooper Scooper sale
This Eco-Friendly Tool Has 'Drastically Improved' How Pet Owners Are Cleaning Up After Their Dogs
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Hybrid Robot Vacuum
Deal Alert! This Robot Vacuum and Mop Is 46% Off at Amazon — and It's at Its Lowest Price Ever
eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30, Robot Vacuum with Smart Dynamic Navigation
The Robot Vacuum That Leaves Shoppers 'Disgusted and Amazed' Is Still 44% Off After Prime Day
Prime Day Amazon Outlet Deals
Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Cheap Prime Day Deals for Up to 69% Off — Here's What to Shop
Pet deals round-up
Amazon Prime Day Hasn't Even Started, but We Found 40 Incredible Deals for Pets — Up to 66% Off
Best Fan Deals
Amazon Just Marked Down Tons of Fans Ahead of Prime Day — Including a Set of Two for the Price of One
FXW Dog Pen Playpen
This Best-Selling Portable Playpen Keeps My Dogs Safe While Traveling, and It's Up to $75 Off at Amazon
under $20 kitchen gadgets
20 Under-$20 Kitchen Gadgets That Will Transform Your Kitchen, According to Amazon Customers
Amazon Prime Day Deals Tout
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Has Millions of Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 240
Early Prime Day Roomba Deals
Amazon Quietly Dropped Early Prime Day Deals on Roombas — Up to 40% Off
dog treat pouch
This Best-Selling Treat Pouch Is My Secret Weapon for Effective Dog Training, and It's on Sale at Amazon
Dog Water Bottle
Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Dog Water Bottle Is an 'Essential' for Summer, and It's on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets to Keep Your Floors Spotless Go Up to 79% Off
dog leash poop bag holder
These Stylish Pet Products Rarely Go on Sale, but We Have an Exclusive Code for 20% Off