People.com Lifestyle Pets This Hands-Free Portable Pooper Scooper Is My Latest TikTok Find, and It's 40% Off at Amazon Add it to your cart while it's just $15 By Carly Kulzer Published on August 7, 2022 08:00 AM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon I think we can all agree that there's nothing glamorous about cleaning up after your pet, and as an owner of two large rescue dogs, I've often wished for a less disgusting way to pick up waste while I'm on walks. Luckily, the TikTok algorithm led me to a popular video that introduced me to a portable pooper scooper that's already been added to my Amazon cart. The DogBuddy Portable Poop Scooper is a compact, handheld gadget that makes cleaning up poop as bearable as possible — and it's 40 percent off right now. According to the TikTok video by @teresalauracaruso, the most efficient way to use the scoop is to place a waste bag over the entire thing so you can pick up the poop and simply remove the bag before tossing it in the trash. Plus, it doubles as a bag dispenser that can hook onto a harness or leash to ensure you always have it on hand. No more dealing with ripped bags resulting in messy hands! Thank goodness. Amazon Buy It! DogBuddy Portable Poop Scooper, $14.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com This 'Magic' Cooling Mat for Dogs Is on Sale for $15 Ahead of One of the Hottest Months of the Year Not only is the pooper scooper marked down to just $15, it's also backed by more than 4,000 shoppers who gave it a perfect rating. One five-star reviewer who described it as "well engineered" added that using it is "a whole lot better than touching [poop] through a bag with my hand." Another shopper raved about how easy it is to use and said it "relieves the grossness" of picking up waste. TikTok has helped me discover several products I didn't know I needed, and the DogBuddy Portable Poop Scooper just might be my favorite one yet. Plus, I have a feeling it'll be a huge hit at the dog park with my fellow pet parents.