A photo of Miss Peanut, a Canine Companion working as an assistance dog at school in Illinois, recently went viral when it was shared by a Twitter user. When PEOPLE looked to learn more about this special Labrador-golden retriever mix, three different humans in her life reached out to bark her praises.

Jeanine Konopelski, the National Director of Marketing at Canine Companions for Independence, wrote to tell us that the 9-year-old pup “teaches every kindergartner who goes through the school about dog safety.” She gives students “a bit of extra love in their lives … she has made crying children happy so they can go back to class and learn.” Not only that, Miss Peanut has worked with English language learning special education children, following their commands so they can practice their English and their articulation. Plus, she even makes “teachers feel better and most are happier when Peanut is in the building.”

Pamela Kramer, Miss Peanut’s handler, says: “She’s an amazing dog … gentle as can be. has never barked in her life, not once! Everyone loves her. I’m glad she’s getting her 15 minutes!” The sweet girl also loves tummy rubs and is protective of her wildlife neighbors.

Finally, Beth Jerner, Miss Peanut’s original puppy raiser, told PEOPLE her name was Peony during her first two years of life. “She was a petite lil thing so her trainer nicknamed her Peanut and it stuck! She graduated from the Southwest campus in Oceanside.”

Now Miss Peanut is part of a new class of good girl and good boy graduates! Meet the rest of her canine classmates around the country…