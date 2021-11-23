Brodie is an Azawakh — a dog breed related to greyhounds and whippets — with a unique history that makes his neck appear exceptionally lengthy

Dog with Stunningly Long Neck Is Often Compared to a Giraffe: 'Just One Big Neck with Legs'

This unique dog has a fantastically long neck and spots that make it look more like a giraffe.

Brodie, an Azawakh, a sighthound related to the greyhound and whippet, was rescued by Louisa Crook as a puppy after he was hit by a car and then neglected.

Unfortunately, Brodie had to have one front leg and shoulder amputated following the accident. Azawakhs, or sighthounds, already have incredibly long necks, but the amputation makes Brodie look even more elongated.

"Brodie is absolutely the most beautiful dog I think I will ever lay eyes on. I'm a sighthound fan, and Azawakhs are one of my favorite breeds," Crook, a marketing consultant from the Middle East, told SWNS. "Even in the state Brodie was in when I first saw him — unable to walk and in such pain — he still took my breath away."

"He does have a very long neck, but it looks ridiculously long from certain angles because his missing shoulder makes him slimmer at the base of his neck," the caring owner added. "So sometimes it looks like he is just one big neck with legs attached, albeit only three of them."

Now fully healed, Brodie is comfortable in his forever home and often shows his appreciation for Crook.

"I have a very special bond with Brodie. He has always seemed so grateful for his new life after his car accident," Crook said. "He is incredibly sweet to me. He loves early mornings in the kitchen with me when none of my other dogs are awake, and he gets me all to himself. He is the only morning person I have in my life."

Brodie's owner is grateful for the pooch too.

"From Brodie, I definitely learned not to give up so easily. I was so certain there was no hope and got so close to calling it for him. I shudder to think of it now seeing how he thrived," Crook said. "It is something that has helped me with other dogs that have come into my life."