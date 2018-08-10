Dog with Cancer Crosses 'Find a Home' Off His Bucket List

Smoke the dog might only have a few months left to live, but at least he’ll be able to enjoy his days in his new forever home.

Until recently, 10-year-old Smoke, who is battling cancer, was living at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington in Virginia.

Believing Smoke only has “six months, or it could be just a few weeks” left to live, according to WTOP, shelter staff decided to create a bucket list of dog-friendly experiences for the pup to enjoy.

Animal Welfare League of Arlington

Last Thursday, Smoke took a trip to Nationals Park, where he walked around the field and enjoyed some ice cream. He also visited the Arlington County Police Department to ride in a police car and nosh on a doughnut. But best on his list was the biggest item of all: finding a new family.

“We’re so happy Smoke found his forever home,” Sam Wolbert, president and CEO of the shelter, told WTOP. “He was adopted by a loving family that has experience with senior, rescue animals.”

Animal Welfare League of Arlington

Smoke’s new people will continue checking things off of his bucket list; remaining items include having a birthday party, a trip to the beach, breakfast in bed, a camping trip and jumping into a pile of leaves.

“Smoke can live out the rest of his life like all dogs should —with a family that loves him,” Wolbert added.