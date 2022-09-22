Dog Left Tied Outside S.C. Shelter with Note Saying She's Sick and to 'Put Down as Soon as Possible'

Remy, a 4-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix, was discovered outside a South Carolina animal hospital with a severe heart condition that requires expensive treatment and care

By
Published on September 22, 2022 08:48 PM
Remy Greenville Humane Society
Photo: Greenville Humane Society

A dog with a rare and severe heart condition was reportedly abandoned by its owner after they could not take care of her any longer.

Remy, a 4-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix, was found tied outside the Greenville Humane Society in South Carolina with a note, according to a post shared on the organization's Facebook page.

"My sister could not take care of her the way she needed to be. She has illnesses I don't believe are fixable. She needs to be put down as soon as possible," the note read, in part.

Local news channel WYFF reported that security footage revealed Remy was tied up on Saturday night, but wasn't discovered till the next morning.

Rachel Delport, an employee with the Greenville Humane Society, told WYFF she didn't think the owner had malicious intent when she gave up the canine. "It was someone who truly wanted the best for her, and just didn't know what to do," Delport said.

After taking the animal in, Remy was determined to be "suffering from a grade six heart murmur, which is the most severe and can often be felt through the chest wall," the Greenville Humane Society said. "This serious condition will require an echocardiogram, at minimum. Depending on what is found during the procedure, Remy may require surgery or a lifelong medication regimen."

The pup was diagnosed with a skin issue related to a poor diet, the organization added.

The Humane Society's Hope Fund was set up to care for animals in need, but Delport said the procedures that Remy requires are "very expensive" and their Hope Fund is drained.

"We've had more sick and injured animals in our care recently than we have the funds for," the Facebook post said. "We know shelters everywhere are in the same predicament."

Delport told WYFF that the shelter had 15 animals abandoned outside their establishment recently, and the issue is one many shelters nationwide are facing.

"Finding Remy abandoned and alone wasn't surprising to our staff," the shelter wrote. "Even though animal abandonment is against the law, it's been happening more and more frequently causing strain on shelters everywhere. We immediately brought her inside, gave her food, and began a thorough veterinary evaluation."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We never want to see an animal abandoned, but if you're trying in to seek help, please give us a call," Delport said. "See how we can help, and do things the right way."

Remy — who will receive her echocardiogram in October — is available to be fostered immediately.

Donations to the Hope Fund can be made here.

Related Articles
Dog Who Has Half a Muzzle After Being Shot Finally Adopted
Dog Who Lost Half Her Muzzle to Gun Shot Injury Gets Adopted with Help from Kentucky Shelter
Katherine Heigl Dog Food Brand
Katherine Heigl Launches a Dog Food Line: 'As Much Healthy Healing Nutrition as Possible'
Licking County Humane Society - rescues dogs
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
https://www.instagram.com/pspca/ Corgi Named Arthur Survived Gunshot to Head: 'Defied The Odds'. Pennsylvania SPCA
Pennsylvania Corgi Shot Between the Eyes and Left for Dead 'Miraculously' Survives Ordeal
beagles for adoption
Rehabilitation Begins for Former Research Beagles in Hopes of Finding Their Forever Homes
Dog Tied To Fire Hydrant in Green Bay
Wisconsin Dog Found Tied to a Fire Hydrant with a Note and Backpack Gets Adopted: 'Thank You!'
Frenchie Stanley Smiles
Fluffy Frenchie Overcomes His 'Disgusting' Past to Help Rescue Dogs from Puppy Mills
https://www.gofundme.com/f/jb5xfu-medical-and-financial-help Kyleen Waltman
S.C. Mother Who Lost Both Arms in Dog Attack Returns Home After 7 Weeks in Hospital
Dog Tied To Fire Hydrant in Green Bay
Dog 'Doing Great' After She Was Left Tied to a Fire Hydrant in Green Bay with a Note, Backpack
Bayles Children who survived a pit bull attack
S.C. Mom and Kids Who Survived Vicious Dog Attack Are in 'Best of Spirits' Amid Long Recovery
Atlanta Humane Society
Animal Groups Work Together to Rescue 80 Dogs from 'Overwhelmed' Georgia Pet Owner
Litter of puppies in animal shelter. Australian Shepherds
California Animal Shelter Introduces Policy Requiring Support of Gun Control for Pet Adoption
kyleen waltman
S.C. Mom Brutally Mauled by 3 Dogs Faces New Health Challenges, Is 'No Longer Breathing on Her Own'
Caroline Dawn Pennington Animal Rescue CEO Arrested After 30 Dead Cats and Dogs Found in Her House
Animal Rescue CEO Arrested After 30 Dead Cats and Dogs Found in Her House: 'It's Heartbreaking'
ukraine dog
300 Dogs Found Dead at Ukraine Shelter After Going Without Care amid Russia's Invasion, Animal Group Says
Yulin dog rescue
386 Dogs Rescued from Crowded Truck on its Way to Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China