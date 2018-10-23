WATCH: Little Dog in Wind-Up Elephant Halloween Costume Deserves First Canine Oscar

Eight days before Halloween, and this tiny dog has already won the holiday.

Pitch your store-bought costume, pack up your original outfit idea, because this is the best Halloween look out there.

It’s not just the adorable little elephant costume that is doing the work; this canine, named Tommy, is committed to the wind-up toy idea.

In the clip, which is quickly spreading across social media, the little pooch in the perfectly fitted trunk peters out and slinks down to the floor.

But wait! With a few quick turns from his owner’s wind up key, Tommy is back up and prancing around once more.

Not only should this dog win Halloween, but we’re also starting an Oscar campaign for Tommy, too!