WATCH: Little Dog in Wind-Up Elephant Halloween Costume Deserves First Canine Oscar

placeholder
Kelli Bender
October 23, 2018 12:21 PM

Eight days before Halloween, and this tiny dog has already won the holiday.

Pitch your store-bought costume, pack up your original outfit idea, because this is the best Halloween look out there.

It’s not just the adorable little elephant costume that is doing the work; this canine, named Tommy, is committed to the wind-up toy idea.

In the clip, which is quickly spreading across social media, the little pooch in the perfectly fitted trunk peters out and slinks down to the floor.

But wait! With a few quick turns from his owner’s wind up key, Tommy is back up and prancing around once more.

Not only should this dog win Halloween, but we’re also starting an Oscar campaign for Tommy, too!

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.