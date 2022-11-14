Lifestyle Pets Doggie Degas! Pup Who Paints Sells Art for Charity and Has Raised Thousands Australian shepherd pup Ivy creates incredible works using a customized brush and easel By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 14, 2022 12:32 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy Lisa Kite Lisa Kite brought Australian shepherd pup Ivy home 10 years ago and knew from experience she'd need to keep her working dog busy. After Kite taught Ivy to fetch drinks from a mini-fridge and put coins in a piggy bank, a friend suggested Ivy try painting — and she was a natural. "You would've thought she was walking on the moon, how excited I was when she painted her first piece," says retired nurse Kite, 59, who encourages Ivy's once-a-week habit with a clicker and poached chicken treats. Kite started years ago by putting an easel on the floor and encouraging Ivy to use a customized brush to create strokes with watercolors. She eventually graduated to Crayola kids' paints — "As a mom I worried this was going to be a real mess," says Kite — and now uses acrylics for her colorful creations. (Fun fact: her favorite color is blue!) Shortly after creating an Instagram for Ivy, Kite received countless messages from followers asking how they could buy the art. "People from around the world are buying them — she's sold to almost every continent," Kite says. "We've even had a waitlist." Courtesy Lisa Kite More Stories to Make You Smile The pup's works sell via @ivykitetheaussie on Instagram, fetching anywhere from $50 to $500, with all proceeds going to various charities. "I want the art to be accessible," says Kite, who only keeps funds for the canvases and paints. The pair raised enough during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to give 15,000 lbs. of goods to food banks; in October they donated to Susan G. Komen for the Cure; animal charities are frequent benefactors; and they regularly donate works and postcards to local schools. "Her paintings often sell before I can even post them for sale," Kite says, adding that Ivy even has a few collectors thanks to her enthusiastic fanbase and a recent installation at a hotel gallery in downtown Charlotte. "She seems proud and loves to show people." "I'm just so proud of her; it's been a gift," adds Kite. "And she's happy."