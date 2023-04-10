Dog Who Walked Home Alone After Owner's Death in Hit-and-Run Will Train to Be a Service Animal

The dog — named Patch — waited at his neighbor's front door after walking himself home following the hit-and-run accident that killed his owner

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Kelli Bender
Published on April 10, 2023 03:35 PM
Rescue Dog to Become Service Animal
Photo: Medical Mutts Service Dogs

A dog who walked himself home after his owner was killed in a hit-and-run in Nashville, Tennessee, is working on a fresh start.

The pooch — named Patch — was on a walk with his female owner, who was visually impaired, when the incident occurred on March 22, according to NBC affiliate WSMV.

Per the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the 50-year-old woman was reportedly hit by a Ford F-150 pickup truck and later found by a passerby. The driver fled the scene. She was taken to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where she was pronounced dead.

Patch, a mixed-breed dog, was uninjured, according to police. He reportedly left the scene on his own, walked himself home to a nearby apartment complex, and waited outside a neighbor's door, according to Today. "Officers located her uninjured dog sitting at the front door," the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared in a release.

After the hit-and-run, the dog was placed in the care of Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC), which attempted to find a family member of the pet's late owner to claim Patch. No next of kin was found, but that doesn't put an end to Patch's future.

"We have had a few rescue groups reach out about him already. It does appear he might have had a life as a service dog, in which case a rescue that works with service animals could be a good match for him. That's all kind of premature at this point, though, as right now, our main focus is still on locating his family," Matthews Peters, a representative from MACC, told WSMV about Patch shortly after the dog arrived in the shelter's care.

Rescue Dog to Become Service Animal
Medical Mutts Service Dogs

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After it became clear no one connected to Patch's late owner was available to take over care of the dog, MACC reached out to Medical Mutts Service Dogs.

"Patch's owner didn't have any next of kin, so he found himself without a home. When they learned that Patch had been his handler's service dog, they reached out to us," Kelsey Burton, the director of development at Medical Mutts Service Dogs, tells PEOPLE.

Medical Mutts is a nonprofit that trains rescue dogs to be service animals and promotes collaboration between dogs and people through research, education, and ethical training.

"Unlike the majority of service dog organizations, we use shelter dogs for our programs. Therefore, we have great partnerships with many shelters and rescues. We have been partners with Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control for years. We frequently pull dogs from their shelter to come to our facility as service dog candidates," Burton says, adding that about 1 in 4 of the organization's canine trainees become service dogs, while the others are adopted out.

Medical Mutts is confident that Patch will do great in training and make a phenomenal friend and service animal to whoever he is matched with next.

"When we are looking at shelters and rescues for service dog candidates, we look for specific traits. We look for dogs with the right temperament, the right age, the right physical traits, and the right health. Patch fit all of these qualifications. Plus, after we learned his story, we knew we had to help turn his story of tragedy into a story of hope," Burton says.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said it is investigating the hit-and-run that killed Patch's owner and is looking for witnesses to the incident.

To learn more about Medical Mutts and how to support the nonprofit's work, visit the organization's website.

Related Articles
dog rescued from train tracks
'Deserving' Dog Rescued from Philadelphia Train Tracks Gets Adopted and Finds 'Nothing But Love'
Meet Ralphie. At first glance, he's an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won't be the case.
Ralphie the 'Demon' Dog Finds 'Perfect Adopter' and Is a 'Reformed Terror' After Training
Blood Donor Dog at Texas animal shelter nearly euthanized gets saved
Blood Donor 'Hero' Dog Nearly Euthanized at Texas Animal Shelter Gets Rescued by Nonprofit
acorn the dog
Acorn the Dog Is Adopted After 633 Days in North Carolina Animal Shelter
kate mara
Kate Mara Is Covering the Adoption Fees of 10 Hero Dogs in Need of Homes
Lifeguards rescue small dog that swam out to sea in Long Beach
Lifeguards Rescue Tiny Dog from the Pacific Ocean After Pet Swims Out into Water Alone
Toast dog or coyote
DNA Results for Toast the Dallas Rescue Pup Are In! Find Out If the Animal Is a Coyote or a Dog
Toast dog or coyote
Rescuers Waiting on DNA Test to Determine If Mystery Pup Found by Dumpster Is a Coyote or a Dog
Dog left with note reunited with owner
Animal Shelter Helps Woman Reunite with Beloved Dog Who Was Abandoned Without Her Permission
Harold Riley https://images.gofundme.com/KEUUMVdiWg37XCrkWR0FJ80c6Qk=/720x405/https://d2g8igdw686xgo.cloudfront.net/71150321_1676559558957182_r.jpeg
50-Year-Old Grandfather Killed After Being Dragged by Train When Dog Leash Becomes Caught in Doors
'Demon Dog' Ralphie
Ralphie the 'Demon' Dog Is 'Advancing' and Learning 'Impulse Control Around Vacuums,' Says Trainer
Dog in shelter hundreds of days hoping for home
Dog Named Mom, Beloved for Her 'Good Soul,' Is Still Waiting to Get Adopted After 2 Years with Texas Rescue
dog found nailed in box recovers and adopted
Dog Abandoned in Sealed Wooden Box Officially Adopted by the Oklahoma Rescuer Who Saved Him
Dog Left with Note from Homeless Owner Who Couldn't Afford to Keep Her
Shelter Reunites Homeless Woman with Her Dog and Vows to Help Both After Finding Pet with Note
Meet Ralphie. At first glance, he's an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won't be the case.
New York Animal Shelter Seeking Forever Home for 'Fire-Breathing Demon' Dog Called 'Ralphie'
Ghost the Rescue Dog Reunites with Family After Living with a Coyote Pack in Nevada
Rescue Dog Reunited with Family After He's Found Living with Coyote Pack in Nevada