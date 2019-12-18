Dog Wakes Up Owner and Alerts Her to Her Husband's Heart Attack, Saving the Man's Life

Lucy the German shepherd was given toys, treats and lots of pats for her good work.

By Kelli Bender
December 18, 2019 05:03 PM
Shakopee Police Department

Lucy is part dog, part hero and part alarm clock.

The Shakopee, Minnesota, German shepherd woke up her owner Mary Lynn in the middle of the night last month, and started acting strangely, reports FOX 9.

The woman soon found out why Lucy was acting odd; Mary Lynn’s husband was having a heart attack. Mary Lynn acted fast and called 911, and performed CPR while she waited for ambulance to come.

Thanks to Lucy’s wake up call, Mary Lynn’s quick thinking, and the work of medical professional saved the man, and he has since made a full recovery.

The Shakopee Fire Department and The Shakopee Police Department got together with Lucy and her family on Sunday to celebrate the heroic hound and her keen senses.

“Due to Lucy realizing something was wrong right away, Eric was able to make a full recovery,” the police department wrote on Facebook, along with a photo of the dog with the authorities.

Lucy was given toys, treats and lots of pats for her good work.

“A small gesture for this four legged guardian angel,” the police added.

