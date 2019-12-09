Hero Dog Wakes Up Georgia Family and Saves Them from Raging House Fire

Image zoom Sammy the dog Savannah Fire Rescue

Dogs are great at protecting their owners, but this Georgia pooch went above and beyond!

Last week, a dog named Sammy was praised by Savannah firefighters for helping its owners escape an early morning fire unharmed.

After a fire broke out in the rear of the home on Dec. 6, the pooch began barking, waking up the sleeping family members, according to ABC affiliate WMTW.

“Sammy, one of the household pets, alerted the 5 people inside to the fire raging at the rear of the home. They all escaped unharmed,” Savannah Fire Rescue wrote in a Facebook post, while posting several photos of the helpful pup, one of which showed Sammy sitting in the back of a truck while firefighters put out the house fire.

Image zoom Sammy the dog

RELATED: Wisconsin Woman Says Her Dog Detected Her Ovarian Cancer 4 Separate Times by Sniffing Her Belly

However, despite Sammy’s act of heroism, the other pets in the home did not survive the blaze.

“Another dog and two cats did not survive,” authorities noted.

“While several crews battled the fire, other firefighters located and removed the three pets from the smoke-filled structure. Firefighters tried, but were unable to revive them,” Savannah Fire Rescue said in a statement, according to ABC affiliate WJCL-TV.

RELATED VIDEO: Doctor Saves Man’s Life By Sucking Urine Out Of Blocked Bladder On Flight

Detailing the extent of the fire, Savannah Fire Rescue said that after receiving a call shortly after 1 a.m. local time, they “discovered heavy smoke and flames streaming from the rear of a large, two-story house,” according to the statement obtained by WJCL-TV.

“The house sustained extensive smoke and fire damage,” they added, noting that the cause of the blaze was likely “sparked by a deep freezer.”