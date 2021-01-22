Loyal Dog Stands Outside Turkish Hospital for Days Waiting for Her Sick Owner to Return Home

Boncuk is now back at home with her owner, who was released from the hospital on Wednesday

Boncuk (pronounced Bon-DJUK) is redefining loyalty.

According to the Associated Press, the small, cream-colored dog waited outside a hospital in northern Turkey for just under a week until her beloved owner was released. Boncuk's watch began on Jan. 14, when her pet parent, Cemal Senturk, was taken via ambulance to a hospital in Trabzon for treatment.

Boncuk reportedly followed the ambulance to the hospital and then stayed outside the building waiting for her owner. Senturk's daughter, Aynur Egeli, took the dog home that evening but said that Boncuk ran off after they got home and returned to the hospital to wait for Senturk.

Image zoom Credit: DHA

During Senturk's stay at the hospital, Egeli tried several times to take the dog home, but each time Boncuk would find her way back to the hospital's doors. While Boncuk appeared eager to be reunited with her dog dad again, she was polite about waiting for him to return.

"She comes every day around 9 a.m. and waits until nightfall. She doesn't go in," Hospital security guard Muhammet Akdeniz told private news agency DHA, per AP, about Boncuk's behavior, adding "When the door opens she pokes her head inside."