Grieving Dog Pictured Waiting at Late Owner's Hospital Bed After He Passed Away Finds New Home

Moose, a 3-year-old Labrador mix, has been adopted by a New Jersey home after a photo went viral of him sitting patiently next to his former owner’s hospital bed, unaware he had passed away.

The photo of Moose was shared by thousands of Facebook users after two New Jersey shelters, NorthStar Pet Rescue and Eleventh Hour Rescue, posted the now-iconic image in hopes of finding Moose a new home.

“MOOSE HAS BEEN ADOPTED by a wonderful family who will care for and love him for the rest of his life!” Eleventh Hour Rescue announced on Facebook on June 22, just five days after the initial adoption request. “Here is Moose pictured with his new human siblings (Mom & Dad were a bit camera shy). Thank you again to everyone who shared his story!”

As the post explained, Moose was first discovered tied to a railroad sign in front of an animal shelter in rural Georgia in August of 2017. After being transported to Eleventh Hour Rescue, Moose awaited adoption.

“And then one day, his ‘dad’ discovered him and they fell in love,” the shelter recalled.

Following the year with his new owner until his passing, Moose returned to the shelter, again awaiting a new owner. As the slogan at the shelter goes, “Once an Eleventh Hour dog, always an Eleventh Hour dog.”

However, the viral photo played a huge part in Moose’s quick re-adoption, as noted by Linda Barish, a volunteer and a member of the executive committee at Eleventh Hour.

“When the owner passes away, Eleventh Hour’s policy is we take the dogs back no matter what,” Barish told Good Morning America. “We never in a million years thought that this would happen … and so many were willing to step up to help this grieving, homeless dog.”

Barish added to outlet that as many as hundreds of people, as far away as Australia, inquired about adopting Moose.

“They were one of the first applications we received on Moose,” Barish said about the family, who have requested to remain anonymous. “They saw the post before it went viral.”

“So many dogs are euthanized that need a home everyday that are perfectly wonderful dogs,” Barish added. “What I hope is that it brings awareness to rescues and people will commit to adopting and not shopping.”