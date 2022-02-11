The RSPCA is helping Buddy find a relatively stress-free home where he can be the only dog

U.K. Dog a Vet Refused to Put Down When Pet's Owner Asked Is Still Waiting for a Home After 500 Days

A dog that a vet refused to put down after the pet's owner brought it in to be euthanized has spent more than 500 days looking for a home.

Ten-year-old Buddy has been at the RSPCA's Brent Knoll Animal Centre in Somerset, England, for the longest of any rescue animal at the shelter despite being an "affectionate chap."

Buddy's previous owner took him to a vet to be put down after the owner could no longer handle the canine's challenging behavior — but the vet refused to euthanize Buddy.

The adorable pet hasn't yet been adopted due to some behavior issues that stem from "a less than ideal relationship" with his former owner, according to SWNS.

Buddy the dog Credit: SWNS

"This cute lad is an affectionate chap who sadly had a less than ideal relationship with his previous owner," RSPCA deputy manager Katy Darelli told SWNS.

"Buddy began to retaliate to these experiences, at which point ownership was relinquished to us after a request for euthanasia was rejected by his vet," she added.

Staff members at the RSPCA shelter caring for Buddy are using positive reinforcement training to help the dog break out of problematic behavior patterns.

Buddy the dog Credit: SWNS

"Buddy is going to need a very special home with conscientious owners who have time and patience to help him live the happiest life possible," Darelli said of the ideal forever family for Buddy.

"Like so many animals who come into our care, it can take months of care, time, and love to get them to a stage where they are ready for a new home, but we don't give up on these animals. Everyone deserves a second chance," she added.