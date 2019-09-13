Clever Dog Uses Toddler's Training Toilet Without Any Training

You’ve probably didn’t potty train your dog like this.

According to Viral Hog, a Lakeside, California pit bull shocked its owners by using a training toilet without any training.

As one of the clever canine’s owners describes, “I got home from work at 5 a.m. and noticed poop in my son’s training toilet and thought, ‘That’s weird, how did my wife miss this?’ I checked the cameras and this is what I found.”

What the camera revealed was the owner’s large dog — not their little son — walking up to the tiny training toilet several times. Eventually, as the impressive and amusing clip shows, the canine backs up their rear legs over the bowl of the training toilet and poops.

Not only can old dogs learn new tricks, they can also teach them to themselves too.