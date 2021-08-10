Tiffany Kress filmed a video of her dog Daisy ringing a bell after spotting a family of bears outside

Dog Trained to Ring Bell for Attention Alerts Owner to Family of Bears in Her Backyard Pool

Daisy the dog would like your attention, please!

According to KTVU, the canine's owner, Tiffany Kress, trained the canine to ring a small bell when she went to go outside into the backyard of her Sierra Madre, California home.

This helpful trick became uniquely useful recently. One day earlier this summer, Daisy started ringing her bell and pawing at the back door, but the bell alerted Kress to something other than her pup.

Luckily, the owner looked out the window into her backyard before letting Daisy out. Kress discovered a family of bears right beyond the door, enjoying some time splashing in her pool.

After spotting the wild animals, Kress took a video of Daisy ringing her bell and staring out at the bears, which the pet parent shared with Storyful.

In the clip, Daisy politely pleads to be let out to join the bear family outside.

bears in pool

"I don't think she can go out right now," Kress says in the video while panning over to the playful bears. The furry family eventually makes their way out of the pool.

Kress told Storyful that after she stopped filming, the bears calmly left her yard on their own, and she was able to let Daisy outside, under her supervision, later that day.