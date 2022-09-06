Dog Thrown from Speeding Truck Survives and Finds a Forever Home: She's 'Really Happy Here'

Freya the dog, who survived being thrown from a truck traveling at 50 mph, has found happiness and learned to wag her tail again.

A loving family recently adopted Freya the terrier after learning of the canine's brutal abandonment in January. The 18-month-old dog's previous owner threw her out the window of a speeding vehicle and left her on the road in Kent, England.

Good Samaritans who witnessed the cruelty rushed to Freya's aid and took the pet to a nearby veterinarian's office, which reported the incident to the RSPCA, according to SWNS.

Freya arrived at the vet frightened, underweight, flea-ridden, and lucky to be alive.

"Witnesses described her being thrown with such force that she landed on the opposite side of the road, and the vehicle didn't stop or even slow down," Kirsten Ormerod, the RSPCA inspector who launched an investigation into the incident, told SWNS.

SWNS

"Freya is incredibly lucky to survive after being hurled from the moving vehicle at such a high speed, and vets were incredibly concerned that she may have suffered internal bleeding so performed surgery immediately," she added.

Surgery revealed that Freya did not get seriously hurt during her violent abandonment.

After recovering at the vet, Freya found a home. A local couple, Gill and Ray, welcomed the healing pup with open arms.

"Freya is really happy here and is always wagging her tail," Gill, who looked into adopting Freya after hearing the pet's story, said.

SWNS

"I lost my Jack Russell terrier in April, and we'd been thinking about getting another dog. I was so sad to hear about what had happened to Freya and thought we could give her a wonderful home," she added.

Freya's pet parents said the canine can be "a bit naughty," but they "love her just the way she is."

"We have a trainer coming to help us as she is very scared around men and finds it difficult meeting other dogs," Gill said. "But she's been through so much that we know it'll take her some time to understand that she's safe now."

SWNS

Unfortunately, Freya's just one of the thousands of cruelty calls the RSPCA has responded to over the past year.

In 2021 alone, the animal welfare organization received 1,081,018 calls to its cruelty line. Of the calls, 38,087 were about abandoned dogs.

The nonprofit receives around 90,000 calls to its cruelty line each month and investigates 6,000 reports of deliberate animal cruelty. Yet this summer, the number of calls has risen to 134,000 a month.

For more information about the RSPCA, visit www.rspca.org.uk/stopcruelty.