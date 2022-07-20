After a man working near the bridge spotted the dog, he reached out to the New York City Fire Department for help rescuing the pup

Dog Reportedly Thrown from New York City Bridge Rescued by Firefighters and a Good Samaritan

An abandoned dog is safe after reportedly being thrown from a New York City bridge into the Harlem River.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) shared in a Tuesday Instagram post that firefighters responded to a report that day about "a dog that was thrown off a bridge into the Harlem River and was in distress."

Firefighters aboard the FDNY boat Marine 4 responded to the call and found a Good Samaritan holding onto a large dog from the shore attempting to keep the pet afloat.

FDNY Dog Rescue The stranded dog being pulled onto FDNY's boat | Credit: FDNY/Instagram

The New York Daily News identified the Good Samaritan as a man who goes by the Instagram handle @Slimshady0321.

The man documented the rescue on his Instagram Story Tuesday, posting a video of the moment when he first appeared to make contact with the dog.

In one Instagram Story post, the man shares that he found the dog while at work when he noticed the dog swimming in the water. In another clip, the individual shares footage of the FDNY boat arriving on the scene to help him save the canine.

FDNY Dog Rescue FDNY's Marine 4 | Credit: FDNY/Instagram

"Members from Marine 4 were able to bring the dog on board the vessel and take him to shore, where he could receive the necessary care," the FDNY wrote in its Instagram post about the rescue, which also featured photos of a firefighter lifting the dog out of the water.