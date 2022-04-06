Paprika the dog doesn't let sibling Nutmeg get away with any bad behavior in this

Rule-Following Dog Caught on Camera Hilariously Calling Out Her Canine Sister for Misbehaving

Dogs have tattletale siblings too!

TikTok user @paprikapup recently posted a video of her two dogs, Paprika and Nutmeg, together at home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, which has amassed over six million views, Nutmeg walks into the shot with her bowl in her mouth and paws towards the couch. The canine then jumps onto the sofa, still holding her empty food bowl, and starts to settle down to rest.

Unfortunately for Nutmeg, she is being watched. The dog's sister Paprika keeps an eye on Nutmeg's every move in the footage, and the peering pup also knows that Nutmeg isn't allowed on the couch with her food bowl.

Instead of letting Nutmeg get away with misbehaving, Paprika decides to snitch on the pooch by barking at her dog sibling. Paprika's reprimand spooks Nutmeg, who loses her footing on the couch and comes tumbling to the floor with the bowl clanging down with her.

dog tattles on sibling

In response to the whole scene, the dogs' owners laugh at the interaction between the pets.

Fellow animal lovers responded to the video with humor as well.

"SHE SAID..GET DOWN 😂😂," one commenter wrote of Paprika's behavior, while another shared, "She waited until she almost got comfy. 🤣🤣💀"