Very Good Dog Gets Sworn in to Her New Job at Chicago State's Attorney's Office

Image zoom Camille Fine/Chicago Tribune via AP

Hatty solemnly swears that she is up to only good.

According to The Associated Press, the black Labrador was sworn in to her new job at the state’s attorney’s office in Chicago. She is the office’s first emotional support dog.

In her new role, two-year-old Hatty will comfort assault victims, specifically young children and those with mental health issues, “to ease the strain of criminal proceedings,” reports AP.

RELATED: Lulu the CIA’s Bomb-Sniffing Dog Fails Out of School; Just Wasn’t That Into It

Image zoom

The Lab and her new employer took Hatty’s swearing-in seriously. The dog stood up on her hind legs, put her right paw on a law book and listened to an oath before starting her first day of work.

Now that Hatty is on the job, the office predicts she will assist with up to 200 cases a year.