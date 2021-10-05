9 Dog Sweaters Amazon Shoppers Love for Keeping Their Pups Warm — Starting at $10

It's finally sweater weather, not only for us humans, but for our best four-legged friends, too. Dogs, after all, get just as chilly as we do when they have to step outside to do their business or take a quick stroll to burn off excess energy. Instead of hurrying things along to get back inside where it's warm, we suggest following the lead of tens of thousands of happy shoppers on Amazon who turned to the site to find the perfect dog sweater for their pooch.