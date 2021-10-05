9 Dog Sweaters Amazon Shoppers Love for Keeping Their Pups Warm — Starting at $10
It's finally sweater weather, not only for us humans, but for our best four-legged friends, too. Dogs, after all, get just as chilly as we do when they have to step outside to do their business or take a quick stroll to burn off excess energy. Instead of hurrying things along to get back inside where it's warm, we suggest following the lead of tens of thousands of happy shoppers on Amazon who turned to the site to find the perfect dog sweater for their pooch.
The site has tons of great options, but the ones we've curated are at the top of the bestseller list and for great reasons. These sweaters are warm and soft, but they're also adorable to put on your pup and have them parade around in. All of them come in varying sizes to fit anything from a chihuahua to a Great Dane, and often come in different colors and patterns, too.
Best Dog Sweaters on Amazon
All of these dog sweaters have been a huge hit with Amazon shoppers, but none more so than the Jecikelon Pet Knitwear Dog Sweater. This number-one seller has over 12,300 five-star ratings from pet owners who love that it's warm, soft, affordable and available in enough sizes to fit virtually any breed, at any stage in their life. One shopper with a very young puppy says that most extra-small sweaters were "lamentably large for him."
"I did not want to spend a large amount on something he would wear for just a few weeks at best," the shopper continues. "This was the perfect fit. It was soft, cut so it would not interfere with the potty training of a male dog, and I thought the color looked rather adorable."
Fitwarm's Turtleneck Knitted Dog Sweater Jumpsuit is another best-seller and we can easily see why. This ultra-plush jumpsuit is made out of velvet for an extra soft feel against your pooch's skin, and has ribbed sleeves with elastic bands around each opening for a snug but comfortable fit. Plus, you can't deny how cute your pup will look in what's essentially a onesie they can wear outside.
These dog sweaters are all best-sellers because they've made pet parents happy, and with temperatures dropping the deeper we get into fall, we're likely to see many of them start to sell out. Rather than putting yourself on a waiting list for a size or color that may never come back in stock, shop these nine beloved dog sweaters from the list below now.
