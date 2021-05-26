A 6-year-old bull terrier named Gucci has moved from New Mexico's Doña Ana County Animal Control to Texas' Bayou Animal Services to receive specialized behavior care as part of his recovery

'Brave' Dog Stabbed 29 Times on the Road to Recovery After Attack: 'The Boy Won't Give Up'

An tough but adorable pup is getting a second chance at life.

On Monday, a 6-year-old bull terrier named Gucci was transferred to a rehabilitation center in Texas from his temporary home in Doña Ana County, New Mexico. Gucci is working to recover from a violent attack. The dog was stabbed 29 times, allegedly by his former owner, late last year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since the incident, Gucci has been under the custody of Doña Ana County Animal Control. Animal control officials decided to move the canine to Bayou Animal Services in Texas because the rescue can offer Gucci one-on-one assistance to help him fully recover from his attack. The organization specializes in bull terriers and will provide Gucci with proper care.

"Animal control officer Gwyneth Kingsley, through an animal control officers' network, located an animal services organization with a licensed behaviorist on staff," said Mary Lou Ward, a Doña Ana County Animal Control supervisor, ABC7 reports. "With the trauma Gucci experienced, he requires more specialized, focused care for his recovery."

Gucci the dog Credit: Doña Ana County Government Center

While Gucci has physically healed from his traumatic attack, he has developed aggressive tendencies towards men since the incident. Bayou Animal Services is an all-female animal rescue group that will help Gucci emotionally recuperate without any stressful triggers. Nadine Perez, the company's licensed behaviorist, will foster Gucci, observe him and provide the training and care the dog needs to safely overcome his fears and develop trust in humans once again. Once Gucci is more comfortable around people, the search will start for his forever home.

Before Gucci's departure, he and animal control officer Kingsley said their goodbyes. The two formed a special bond during Gucci's stay at the county facility.