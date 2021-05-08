"She was very happy and jumping around and crying," the dog's owner, Margot Wikjord, said after the rescue

Dog Stuck on 98-Foot Cliff Overlooking Waterfall Saved After 'Rare and Risky Canine Rescue'

Canadian officials in British Columbia came to the rescue for one lucky dog.

Logan Lake Royal Canadian Mountain Police (RCMP) and Logan Lake Volunteer Fire Department carried out a "rare and risky canine rescue" last week for a dog stuck on a cliff overlooking Mimi Falls, RCMP shared in a press release.

The 7-year-old, nearly 80-pound dog named Chevy slipped on a trail with her elderly owners and ended up "isolated on a ledge" overlooking a 98-foot deep canyon, according to officials.

dog rescue Credit: Royal Canadian Mounted Police

"The pup's owners, and bystanders were unable to safely reach Chevy, the nearly 80-pound, 7-year-old, American Bulldog Terrier cross. Chevy, who was a rescue herself, had become stuck in a precarious position overlooking the 30-meter deep rocky canyon," Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey, a spokesperson for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District, said in a statement.

According to officials, a bystander attempted to rescue the pooch before hiking into cellular range to call for help.

Logan Lake RCMP officer Cst. Kyle Vanditmars and Fire Chief Doug Wilson arrived at the scene and developed a successful rescue plan "using climbing and rappelling gear" to safely return Chevy to her owners, O'Donaghey said.

dog rescue Credit: Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Margot Wikjord, Chevy's owner, told CTVNews Vancouver the rescue took nearly two hours.

"I prayed a lot," she told the outlet. "She alternated between barking at me and then she was crying and then she got tired of that and then she laid down."

dog rescue Credit: Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Wikjord added that after the rescue, "[Chevy] was very happy and jumping around and crying."