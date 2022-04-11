'Heartbreaker' Rescue Dog Stood Up at His Adoption Party Finds a Home After 225 Days in Shelter

Luke the 5-year-old rescue dog is now living in a loving home after no one showed up to his Valentine's Day-themed adoption party

Luke the rescue dog has finally found love.

In February, the 5-year-old shelter pup from Kent, England, earned the title "heartbreaker" when he made headlines for getting stood up at his Valentine's Day-themed adoption party. Before the poorly-attended event, Luke had spent over 200 days at the Battersea Brands Hatch shelter.

Luke's story of being unlucky in love touched many who felt "shattered," according to a release from Battersea, about the dog throwing a party where nobody came. News of the pup's bad luck spread worldwide, leading Battersea Brands Hatch to receive mountains of mail from Luke's growing fanbase. Many of the dog's admirers sent him toys, handwritten love notes, donations, and letters expressing their interest in bringing the canine home.

Karl and Jill Kendrick of Derbyshire, England, were among the many who inquired about adopting Luke home after learning that the dog got stood up at his Valentine's Day adoption party. After learning about the Kendricks, Battersea Brands Hatch found that the couple, and their two daughters, would make the ideal forever family for Luke.

stood up dog finds love Credit: Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

Luke left Battersea after 225 days at the shelter and moved in with the Kendricks to test if the family was the proper fight for him. Several weeks later, Luke is in love with his new home and has quickly adjusted to life outside the kennels.

"How Luke stayed in the care of Battersea for so long is a mystery to me, any new owner would have been lucky to rehome him. Since we've brought him home, he's shown himself to be the perfect dog and has really settled in so quickly — we already love him so much and wouldn't change him for the world," Karl Kendrick said in a statement about welcoming Luke into the family.

"We feel so lucky to be the family who gives Luke his forever home, and he has really made our family unit complete. He'll never spend Valentine's Day alone again," he added.

Battersea shared in its release that Luke has already found his favorite places to nap in his new home, and he has his own duvet.

"Over the years, we've seen many of our dogs appear in the news, but we've never seen any of our animals capture as many hearts across the world as Luke did. From receiving love letters, to gifts in the post, it's clear to see that thousands of people fell in love with this very special boy. We're so pleased that so many people support rescue dogs like Luke, and that he's finally found the loving home he deserves," Michelle Bevan, a center manager at Battersea Brands Hatch, said.