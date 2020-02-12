Loyal Dog Stays by Owner's Side After He Was Killed By Falling Tree Branch in Storm Ciara

A U.K. man’s dog stayed by his side Tuesday after the owner was killed by a falling tree branch during heavy winter Storm Ciara.

The 60-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was walking his dog in Black Wood, Woolton in Liverpool when the extreme wind caused the tree branch to snap and hit him, Merseyside Police told PEOPLE.

Police responded to an 11:05 a.m. call and quickly reported to the incident near Wood View Road.

The dog was found near the man when police arrived on the scene and he was not injured, PEOPLE can confirm.

The man, who was from the Liverpool area, was taken to a local hospital where he died later that day.

According to police officials, the man’s next of kin has been notified.

According to BBC, Storm Ciara has killed at least seven people across Europe. On Sunday, the wind speed reached nearly 97 miles per hour off the southern coast of England, the New York Times reported.