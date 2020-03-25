Dog Sprains Tail From 'Excessively Wagging' It with Joy Over Family Being Home for Quarantine

Image zoom Emma Smith/Twitter

This dog is a little too excited about working from home!

As people across the globe continue to stay home and self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rolo the seven-year-old dachshund is suffering from extreme happiness.

Rolo’s owner, Emma Smith, shared on Twitter that her dog couldn’t contain how happy he was that everyone was stuck at home with him that his tail ended up paying the price.

“So my dog has been so happy that everyone is home for quarantine, that his tail has stopped working, so we went to the vet and the vet said ‘he had sprained his tail from excessively wagging it,’ ” Smith wrote on social media last week.

The following day, Smith gave her followers an update on Rolo’s tail on “the 2nd day” which included a video of his back end swaying back and forth as he played with a stuffed animal.

Didn’t expect this happen😂, for those asking, he is currently on pain relief and the vet said he should be healed within a week, this is him on the 2nd day. He is super happy and there is now movement from side to side but he is struggling to lift it up in the air. pic.twitter.com/dY0o96HOpj — Emma smith (@Emmasmith77xx) March 21, 2020

“Didn’t expect this [to] happen,” his owner wrote.

Smith shared that Rolo is “currently on pain relief and the vet said he should be healed within a week.”

“He is super happy and there is now movement from side to side but he is struggling to lift it up in the air,” she added.

He is loving life pic.twitter.com/bmLx6QCsna — Emma smith (@Emmasmith77xx) March 21, 2020

Not to worry — along with his pain medication, Rolo is still receiving plenty of belly rubs, as seen in Smith’s follow up video.

As residents remain cooped up at home due to the pandemic, animal shelters are encouraging animal lovers to foster pets during their time stuck indoors.

“If you don’t have a pet and are thinking about getting one, now is the perfect time to ‘try it on’ by fostering from your local shelter. Shelters and pet adoption facilities nationwide need people to foster pets on a temporary basis,” Julie Castle, the CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, told PEOPLE about how they can help rescue pets and themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and the American Veterinary Medical Association have all stated that pets are not at risk of spreading COVID-19, and science has shown time and time again that adding an animal to your life makes you happier and healthier.

The choice to foster an animal during this time will also greatly help your local shelter, which is likely suffering from a lag in adoptions, an increase in intakes and limited resources

