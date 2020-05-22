The miniature poodles hadn't seen one another since being adopted into different homes

Dog Meets His Sister from Same Litter While Out On a Walk — See Their Adorable Reunion!

Talk about the ulti"mutt" reunion.

On Tuesday, Libby Pincher from Bishop Auckland, England shared a heartwarming story on Twitter of two dogs from the same litter who reunited while out on a walk.

Pincher explained that she received a message from her dad about their friend Dave who was out walking his black miniature poodle when the meant-to-be meet up occurred.

"There was a couple walking towards him with a white version of his dog. Turns out they are brother and sister from the same litter," Pincher's father explained in his message.

Upon greeting and sniffing one another, the siblings embraced in a full-on hug — an unconventional gesture for a dog, but nonetheless extremely adorable.

"Instead of just playing like they do with other dogs, look at this," Pincher's father wrote, referencing the shots of the pooches with their paws wrapped around one another.

"'Pls look at what my dad sent me this morning I cannot even," Pincher captioned the photos, adding a crying face and heart emoji.

The miniature poodles hadn't seen one another since being adopted into different homes.

Shortly after sharing the post, social media users flocked to the comments to gush over the sweet reunion.

"Omg. This is too much," one user cooed with crying emojis.

"This warmed my heart," another wrote.