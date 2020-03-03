Small Hero Dog Shot Twice in Leg Survives and Saves Young Girl From Armed Home Intruders

Don’t be fooled by this small dog’s size — with just her bark, Starla was able to protect a young girl from a group of dangerous home intruders.

On Tuesday, two armed robbers broke into Dion Ewing’s South Fulton, Georgia home around 3 p.m. while only the dog and Ewing’s niece were at the residence, WGCL reported.

After breaking down the door, Starla, a two-year-old Yorkshire terrier, tried to distract the intruders before one of the men shot the dog in her front and hind legs.

During this time, Ewing’s niece was able to escape through the garage after getting an “alert on her phone about somebody approaching,” Ewing told the outlet.

Despite Starla’s wounds, she continued to run after the robbers and distract them from shooting the girl.

“This little thing right here. It’s just like a little guard dog,” Ewing explained after the attack.

She added, “They were chasing her out and the dog was chasing behind them. Even after being shot.”

Ewing’s niece made it outside, however, the men followed close behind.

According to the outlet, one of the robbers asked the other if he should shoot the girl, but Starla’s bark distracted them from going through with their plan.

The men got in their car and sped away from the scene.

“They’re cowards. I think that, you know, if you know anything, please turn them in,” said Ewing.