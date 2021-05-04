An unknown individual shot Kevin the pit bull mix several times, leaving the dog with multiple injuries that have required a leg amputation and neck surgery to treat

Rescue Dog Shot Multiple Times Now Recovering After 2 Surgeries: He's 'Getting Better Each Day'

Kevin, what we've unofficially named him, had his second set of surgeries to fix those wounds to his neck and to amputate his hind leg.

Kevin, what we've unofficially named him, had his second set of surgeries to fix those wounds to his neck and to amputate his hind leg.

A dog that was shot multiple times in Manassas Park, Virginia is on the mend!

On Monday, MedVet Northern Virginia — an emergency animal hospital in Manassas Park — announced in a social media post that the rescue dog, now "unofficially" named Kevin, had a second round of surgery to amputate his hind leg and treat the wounds on his neck.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Despite this, we don't think Kevin plans on slowing down!" the animal hospital wrote.

"His recovery is getting better each day. Our team is sure to give him those extra snuggles because they definitely help with the healing process," MedVet Northern Virginia added. "THANK YOU to each and every one of you who have messaged, called, donated, or shared Kevin's story. We are so proud to be able to give care to the pets in need in this wonderful community."

Last month, the City of Manassas Park Police Department reported that the pit bull mix was shot in a wooded area, according to Fox 5. The outlet added that Kevin was shot several times, including once in "his right shoulder area and once to his right hind leg."

After the incident, the dog allegedly followed the shooter back to their vehicle before the individual took off without Kevin, according to a man who witnessed the event, per NBC 4.

"The dog, if anything, looked confused why the door closed on him," the witness told the outlet. "It was kind of heartbreaking seeing that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When the Manassas Park Police arrived at the scene, they found Kevin in the woods after following a trail of blood.

The authorities rushed the canine to an animal hospital, where surgery was performed on Kevin to remove a bullet from his jaw, the police shared on social media. The canine also received multiple stitches at his entry and exit wounds.

RELATED VIDEO: French Bulldog Gets New Lease on Life

The City of Manassas Park Police Department wrote on Facebook that their "detectives are still working hard following up on leads" to find who shot Kevin. The police also told NBC 4 that they believe Kevin knows his shooter based on how the animal reacted after the incident.