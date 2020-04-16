New Jersey Dog Is Seeking a New Family After Her 2 Owners Died of Coronavirus

Image zoom facebook

A sweet New Jersey dog named Che-Che is in need of a new home after both of her owners tragically died of coronavirus (COVID-19), leaving her all alone.

Monmouth County SPCA shared Che-Che’s story explaining on April 13 that she arrived earlier this month to their location and was “scared and shaking.”

“We can’t imagine what it’s like for a dog like her to suddenly lose everything she’s ever known and then end up in an unfamiliar place,” the SPCA wrote alongside an image of Che-Che in the arms of shelter worker.

The SPCA said that ultimately Che-Che just needed some comfort and “we could tell a loving touch was all it took to help her feel safe.”

The SPCA shared that Che-Che will “receive some veterinary care, including dental, spay and vaccines plus a warm bubbly bath so that rubbery gloves and crinkly gowns are no longer needed to give her some affection!”

Afterward, Che-Che will be ready for a new home.

“We plan to honor the family and those they lost by finding this sweet little girl the perfect home,” the SPCA wrote.

As the shelter continues to provide Che-Che with love, the SPCA anticipates more animals with her devastating story will be in need of new families amid the ongoing global health crisis.

“Unfortunately, Che-Che is the first of many animals that we anticipate needed a safe haven in these uncertain times. We’re asking for your support NOW so we can ensure every animal has a loving place to call home while they’re temporarily without one,” the SPCA said.

The SPCA also announced the “Compassion Counts” Matching Gift Campaign, and all funds will go to help abandoned animals who need veterinary care in order to be adopted.

“Thanks to a generous and anonymous donor, your gift will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $200,000,” the SPCA said.

The campaign has raised $56,577 at this time.

The Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the American Veterinary Medical Association have all stated that pets are not at risk of spreading COVID-19, and science has shown time and time again that adding an animal to your life makes you happier and healthier.

While adoption may not be feasible for many, fostering is also an option and a great help to the many shelters across the U.S.

“If you don’t have a pet and are thinking about getting one, now is the perfect time to ‘try it on’ by fostering from your local shelter. Shelters and pet adoption facilities nationwide need people to foster pets on a temporary basis,” Julie Castle the CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, told PEOPLE about how they can help rescue pets and themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

